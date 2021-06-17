June 17, 2021
Delhi Riots 2020: Court Orders Immediate Release Of 3 'Pinjra Tod' Activists From Jail

Delhi Riot Case: Earlier in the day, the students had moved the Delhi High Court seeking forthwith release from jail saying that they had not been released even after 36 hours of obtaining a bail order.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:22 pm
Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were arrested for allegedly promoting communal enmity during the Delhi riots last year
(File Photo)
outlookindia.com
2021-06-17T13:22:28+05:30
A Delhi court on Thursday ordered immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha who were accused in the north- east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case.

Earlier in the day, the students had moved the Delhi High Court seeking forthwith release from jail saying that they had not been released even after 36 hours of obtaining a bail order.

Hearing the matter, the High Court asked the trial court to decide on the matter with "promptitude" and "expedition".

Following this, the trial court ordered their immediate release.

This order has come two days after the Delhi High Court granted bail to them.

After getting bail, the three student activists were not released from the jail on time citing lack of verification details of their addresses and sureties.

The trio is accused of being the ''masterminds'' of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and and more than 200 injured.

(PTI inputs)

