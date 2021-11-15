Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Delhi Records 5,277 Dengue Cases This Year; Highest In Last Six Years

According to the civic report, in the previous years, the total count of dengue cases was—4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020).

Highest dengue cases registered in Delhi this year.(Representational image)

2021-11-15T15:39:13+05:30
Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 3:39 pm

The national capital Delhi has recorded highest number of dengue cases this year in past six years, according to the report released on Monday.

As per the civic report, nearly 2,570 fresh dengue were registered in Delhi, last week with no fresh death.

The report said total 5,277 dengue cases were recorded this year till November 13.
In the previous years, the total count of dengue cases was -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

In 2015, Delhi had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, during which the number of reported cases crossed 10,600 in October alone, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Of the dengue cases in Delhi this year, 3,740 were reported in the first 13 days of November. In October, 1,196 cases were reported.

The total number of cases this year till November 6 stood at 2,708 and the official death toll due to dengue was nine.

In September, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in three years.

This is also the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017, when the officially reported death count was 10. (With PTI inputs)

