February 27, 2021
Delhi: Police Officer Dies By Suicide After Shooting Self With Service Pistol

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police Tej Pal (55), shot himself in the chest inside a PCR van, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 27 February 2021
Representational Image
2021-02-27T11:08:47+05:30

In a shocking incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead in a PCR van while he was on duty at Zakhira flyover in west Delhi on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials further added that the officer used his service pistol to commit the act. The ASI has been identified as Tej Pal (55). He was attached with the Delhi Police’s Police Control Room (PCR) unit, officials said adding that he was a resident of Rajnagar in Ghaziabad.

According to authorities no suicide note was found from the spot and the police were informed of the incident at 7 am on Saturday.

The ASI allegedly shot himself in the chest, a senior police officer said. He was rushed to ABG hospital by the PCR van driver where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.

The PCR van was examined by the crime team, police said, adding investigation is ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

