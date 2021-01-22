Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Release Of Film 'The White Tiger' On Netflix

Hollywood producer John Hart approached the Delhi High Court late evening on Thursday seeking a stay on the release of the film 'The White Tiger'. Hart has alleged copyright violation, however, the court refused to stay the release of the film.

The film 'The White Tiger' was released on Thursday on OTT platform Netflix.

In an urgent hearing conducted late evening, Justice C Hari Shankar dismissed the stay application by the producer saying not a single reason was shown to approach the court less than 24 hours before the release of the film.

The court, which heard the matter for over two hours, issued summons to the producer of the film Mukul Deora and Netflix where it was to be released on Thursday.

The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao among others.

The film ‘The White Tiger’ is based on the book ‘The White Tiger’, authored by Aravinda Adiga, which was released in March 2008.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine