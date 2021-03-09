Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Reply On Plea Challenging New IT Rules

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's reply on a plea challenging the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Technology were issued notices by the bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh. The bench also granted them time to file their response.

The high court was hearing a petition filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism which said that the new IT Rules issued by the government on February 25 are palpably illegal in seeking to control and regulate digital news media when the parent statue IT Act nowhere provides for such a remit.

The plea said it has profound and serious harms for digital news media, like the petitioner, and destructive of their rights.

It sought to declare the "IT Rules as void and inoperative insofar as it define and apply to publishers of news and current affairs content".

Earlier on 6 March, the Editors Guild of India [EGI] expressed deep concern over the notification of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, which “fundamentally alter how publishers of news operate over the Internet and have the potential to seriously undermine media freedom in India.”

According to the guild, these rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, “empowers the Union Government to block, delete, or modify published news anywhere in the country without any judicial oversight and mandate all publishers to establish a grievance redressal mechanism. Various provisions in these rules can place unreasonable restrictions on digital news media, and consequently media at large.”

Meanwhile, Paojel Chaoba, a journalist from Manipur, was reportedly sent a notice by the state under the newly introduced Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 over an online discussion for his organisation, The Frontier Manipur (TFM) on the topic of the New Digital Media Rules

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine