Delhi HC Asks LNJP Medical Board To Examine Raped Minor For Abortion

A medical board of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has been asked by the Delhi High Court to examine a 16-year-old rape victim and look into the feasibility of terminating her 24-week-old pregnancy. The plea for abortion was filed by the victim's mother, following which Justice Anu Malhotra has asked the LNJP medical board to look into the matter and give the report by January 18.

When the victim's mother found out that her daughter was pregnant, she lodged a zero FIR with the police under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, stated Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the mother. After lodging the FIR, the police took the victim for a medical examination, upon which they realised that the victim was pregnant for around 24 weeks.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine