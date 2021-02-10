February 10, 2021
Corona
Delhi Court Defers Verdict In MJ Akbar’s Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani

Former Union minister MJ Akbar had filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani after she accused him of sexually harassing her in 1994

A Delhi court Wednesday deferred its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Citing delay in written submissions by lawyers, the court deferred its verdict till February 17.

Akbar had filed the case against Ramani in October 2018 citing an article she had written for The Vogue the previous year and a subsequent tweet of October 2018 in which she had alleged that the former editor of Asian Age newspaper had sexually harassed her during a job interview in 1994.

Akbar had resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Ramani's allegations had come at a time when the #MeToo campaign by women across the world speaking up against sexual harassment they had faced had just begun to gain momentum in India. However, soon after the defamation trial began against Ramani, the #MeToo campaign in India gradually began to ebb.

 

