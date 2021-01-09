Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges Centre To Provide Free Covid Vaccine To All

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Central government to provide free Covid vaccine to everyone amidst the ongoing pandemic. He appealed to the Centre to step forward and save lives.

CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter today and said, "Coronavirus is the century's biggest pandemic. It is important to protect our people from it. I appeal to the Central government to ensure that everyone gets free vaccine. The expenditure on this will save lots of lives."

Also Read| Covid-19: Country Armed With Two Made-In-India Vaccines, Says PM Narendra Modi

Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said last week, "The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination. The vaccine will be provided free to everyone on Delhi,"

Also Read| Bhopal: Volunteer Dies 10 Days After Taking Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Spurs Controversy

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has already announced that the coronavirus vaccine will be provided free to people in the national capital, whenever it will become available in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine