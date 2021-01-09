PM Modi Inaugurates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, Says Nation Stands With Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Indian diaspora that the country will stand with them through thick and thin. “Over 45 lakh people were rescued as part of the Vande Bharat mission during the pandemic,” Modi said during the inauguration of the 16th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on Saturday.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas also known as the Non-Resident Indian Day is observed on January 9 and a convention is held by the ministry of external affairs to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the globe.

Doubts were once expressed about India's democracy, but today it is India where democracy is the strongest, most vibrant, Modi said.

During his addresses Modi also expressed confidence of India making the Covid-19 vaccine programme a success.

“World not only waiting for Indian vaccines for Covid-19 but also looking at how it rolls out largest vaccination programme in world,” PM Modi said

