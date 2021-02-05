Thousands Of Farmers Defy Govt Order, Hold Mahapanchayat In Shamli

Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh saw thousands of farmers gathering at the fifth Mahapanchayat in UP in protest against the new farm laws.

The Mahapanchayat took place even though the district administration denied permission to hold the meeting citing “unruly behaviour by farmers” at the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day and “violation of Covid guidelines” by protesters.

The administration in Shamli has issued orders to impose section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits any public gathering of four or more than four persons from February 4 till April 3.

However, the organisers which include Bharatiya Kisan Union and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) said that the farmers will remain undeterred.

Taking a jibe, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary in a tweet had said, "144 reasons why I will go to Shamli tomorrow!"

With slogans like "Inquilab Zindabad", swarms of farmers headed to Shamli on tractors and stood in defiance to the administration’s order.

Uttar Pradesh has seen several mahapanchayats against the new farm laws, being held by farmers in the past few weeks.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine