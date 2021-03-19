Defence Ministry To Acquire 4,690 Anti-Tank Guided Missiles From Bharat Dynamics Ltd

At a cost of Rs 1,188 crore for the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry sealed a deal with state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) to acquire 4,960 anti-tank guided missiles.

The missiles have a range of 1,850 metres and can be fired from the ground as well as vehicle-based launchers. The induction of the missiles is also planned to be completed in three years, informed the ministry.

In the last few months, the ministry finalised a range of procurement projects for the three forces to enhance their overall combat capabilities.

"The acquisition wing of the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with defence public sector undertaking Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T anti-tank guided missiles to Indian Army at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

The missiles are being produced by BDL under license from French defence major MBDA Missile Systems.

"These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in the anti-tank role for both offensive and defensive tasks," the ministry said.

"Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the armed forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years," it added.

With PTI Inputs

