April 03, 2021
Poshan
Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Farooq Abdullah Admitted To Hospital In Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah was admitted to a hospital on Saturday as a precautionary measure, son Omar Abdullah said

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2021
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah
PTI File Photo
2021-04-03T15:11:26+05:30
Also read

Days after testing positive for Covid-19, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised on Saturday, as a precautionary measure.

The veteran politician was diagnosed with the virus on March 30.

His son Omar Abdullah took to Twitter On Saturday and announced that his father was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar on the advice of doctors "to enable them to better monitor" him.

"Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," Omar added.

The 85-year-old NC president, was under home-isolation, prior to this.
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had wished him a speedy recovery after news of his diagnosis was made public.

Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 2.

(With PTI inputs)

