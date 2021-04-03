Days After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Farooq Abdullah Admitted To Hospital In Srinagar

Days after testing positive for Covid-19, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised on Saturday, as a precautionary measure.

The veteran politician was diagnosed with the virus on March 30.

His son Omar Abdullah took to Twitter On Saturday and announced that his father was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar on the advice of doctors "to enable them to better monitor" him.

Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 3, 2021

"Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers," Omar added.

The 85-year-old NC president, was under home-isolation, prior to this.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had wished him a speedy recovery after news of his diagnosis was made public.

Farooq Abdullah received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 2.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine