Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Daughters Immerse Ashes Of CDS General Bipin Rawat And Wife At Ganga's Confluence Points

Two daughters of late CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat performed the ritual at five confluence points including Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag and Vishnuprayag.

Daughters Immerse Ashes Of CDS General Bipin Rawat And Wife At Ganga's Confluence Points
CDS Generel Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat | PTI

Trending

Daughters Immerse Ashes Of CDS General Bipin Rawat And Wife At Ganga's Confluence Points
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T20:22:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 8:22 pm

The ashes of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, were immersed in the Ganga at the river's confluence points in Tehri, Chamoli and Rudraparayag districts.

This ritual followed the one in Haridwar where the couple's two daughters immersed their ashes in the Ganga on December 11. 

The confluence points where the ashes were immersed in the river on Sunday and Monday are Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Karnaprayag, Nandprayag and Vishnuprayag.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Rear Admiral (Retired) Om Prakash Rana said that he and a relative of Gen Bipin Rawat, a retired colonel, brought the ashes for immersion to the confluence points. 

Tags

PTI Bipin Rawat Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) CDC General Bipin Rawat National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Minister Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Calls Journalists 'Thieves'

Minister Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, Calls Journalists 'Thieves'

Kejriwal Promises International Airport, India's Biggest Sports Varsity If AAP Voted To Power

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Jammu And Kashmir: Statehood At ‘Appropriate Time’; Polls In UT EC’s Prerogative, Says Govt

LS Adjourns For The Day Amid Opposition's Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Killings

IOA Contracts With The Lalit Hotel: CIC Demands Details

Kolkata Police Launches 24-Hr Internet-Enabled 'Hotline Kiosk' To Aid Women In Distress

‘No Separate Data On People Killed In Mob Lynching’: MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai In Parliament

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from India

On Run For 15 Years Gangster Suresh Pujari In India’s Custody

On Run For 15 Years Gangster Suresh Pujari In India’s Custody

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

'Welcome Home Our Beloved Brothers’: Oting Mourns After Nagaland Civilian Killings

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Section Of Locals Aghast Over ‘Lost Heritage’

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: Section Of Locals Aghast Over ‘Lost Heritage’

Looking Back At 50 Years Of Bangladesh Liberation And Indo-Pakistan War Of 1971

Looking Back At 50 Years Of Bangladesh Liberation And Indo-Pakistan War Of 1971

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement