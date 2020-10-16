October 16, 2020
Corona
Dalit Girl Raped, Killed In UP's Barabanki

Post-mortem report claims an 18-year-old Dalit woman was raped before she was strangled. Her body was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh

PTI 16 October 2020
outlookindia.com
2020-10-16T12:08:26+05:30
Also read

An 18-year-old Dalit woman, who was found dead in an agricultural field in Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh, was raped before being strangled, police said on Friday citing post-mortem report.

Additional Superintendent of Police R S Gautam said the post-mortem examination has confirmed that the woman was raped before she was strangled.

Charges related to rape will be included in the FIR registered at Satrikh police station, he said, adding that some suspects have been taken into custody for questioning.

The father of the woman had informed police on Wednesday evening that she had gone to the fields but did not return home. Later, family members found her dead.

A police team visited the village and collected evidence before lodging an FIR, the police officer said.

