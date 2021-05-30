Daily Covid Cases Fall By 50% In Just Three Weeks In India

The ravaging second wave of coronavirus that overwhelmed the healthcare system is showing a steep decline with much fewer infections. Within three weeks of the peak observed on May 8, the weekly average has declined to half the number.

According to a Times of India report, the average fell below 2 lakh on Saturday at 1, 95, 183 which is almost 50% of the peak of 3, 91, 263. Compared to the first wave, the decline in the number of infections has come twice as fast.

The peak of the first wave of Covid-19 saw 93, 735 cases in September. But, it took about 6 weeks for the cases to come down to half the number.

While the weekly average of new Covid cases saw a steep decline the weekly average of deaths occurring due to Covid have not followed the same pattern.

The seven-day average of daily fatalities has only reduced by 18% from the peak.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine