Cyclone Fani Live Updates: Landfall In A Few Hours From Now, Just 160km Away

Severe cyclonic storm Fani is expected to make a landfall in Odisha today, with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Wind speed may reach as high as 200 kilometers per hour during the landfall in Odisha. Officials say Fani could be the worst storm since 1999, when a cyclone killed around 10,000 people and devastated large parts of the state.

All flights in and out of Odisha have been suspended for 24 hours from midnight. The cyclonic storm is likely to impact coastal districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore.

Here are the LIVE updates:

2:44 am:

THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” LAY CENTERED AT 0130 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 03rd MAY, 2019 NEAR LAT. 18.520N AND LONG. 85.150E OVER WESTCENTRAL & ADJOINING NORTHWEST BAY OF BENGAL ABOUT 160 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PURI AND 215 KM EAST-NORTHEAST OF VISAKHAPATNAM. pic.twitter.com/qRPh6kxXMm — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 2, 2019

2:34 am: Cyclone Fani lies centred 240 kms from Puri and is approaching Odisha at a speed of 17 kmph. The landfall is expected between 8 AM and 10 AM today (May3) and the wind speed during landfall is expected to be around 170 to 180 kmph.

1:30 am: Alert sounded in WB coastal districts, disaster management officials deployed.

1 am: The Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.

11:45pm: Rahul urges Congress workers to warn people in Odisha, Andhra, Bengal about Cyclone Fani.

11:15 pm: The Navy and the coast guard have deployed ships and helicopters for relief operations.

10 pm: As Cyclone Fani moves closer to the east coast, the West Bengal government on Thursday sounded alert in several coastal districts and the state capital Kolkata, asking the public to leave seaside destinations and directing fishermen to not venture into the sea.

9:45pm: Schools have been ordered closed and people asked to move to safer places as the extremely severe cyclonic storm makes the landfall in Puri in Odisha Friday morning.

9:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central Ministries/agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Fani.