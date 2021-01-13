Cuttack-Based Tea Seller And Padma Shri Awardee D Prakash Rao Passes Away At 63: Reports

Cuttack-based tea seller and Padma Shri awardee D Prakash Rao who shot to fame after he was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio shows, passed away while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Wednesday, reports claimed.

Responding to Rao’s demise PM Modi expressed his grief and said Rao’s outstanding work will continue motivating many others.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri D Prakash Rao. The outstanding work that has done will continue motivating people. He rightly saw education as a vital means to empowerment. I recall my meeting with him in Cuttack a few years ago. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2021

Sources said Rao succumbed to a brain stroke. He was 63 and is survived by two daughters.

According to reports he was admitted at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on December 25 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Rao who worked as a tea seller ever since he was six-year-old shot to fame after he set up a school to help educate 70 slum-dwelling children. His school is named 'Asha Ashvaasan' and Rao spent 50 per cent of his income to educate the children at his school.

