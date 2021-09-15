Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
National Crime Rate Against Women Declines From 2019 With Average 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020: NCRB data

the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data issued on Wednesday showed.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-09-15T16:39:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 4:39 pm

The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data issued on Wednesday suggested that in 2020, India reported 77 rape cases on a daily average, totalling to 28,046 such incidents during the year. 

According to the report of NCRB functioning under Union Home Ministry, the 2020 data shows 3,71,503 cases of crime against women  across the country last year,  which is lower than  4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018.

Of the total cases of crimes against women in 2020, there were 28,046 incidents of rape involving 28,153 victims, according to the NCRB data for the year, which witnessed COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Out of the total victims, 25,498 were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, it stated .

The number of rape cases, as defined in Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018 and 32,559 in 2017. The figure for 2016 was 38,947, according to NCRB data from corresponding years.

Among states and Union Territories, the maximum 5,310 rape cases were lodged in Rajasthan in 2020 followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,769), Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061) and Assam (1,657).

National capital Delhi logged 997 such cases during the year, the data showed

Of the total crimes against women last year, the maximum 1,11,549 were under the category "cruelty by husband or relatives", while there were 62,300 cases of kidnapping and abduction also, it showed.

Besides rape, there were 85,392 cases of "assault to outrage modesty” and 3,741 cases of "attempt to commit rape", the NCRB data showed.

There were 105 cases of acid attack logged across the country during 2020, it added.

India also recorded 6,966 cases of dowry deaths with 7,045 victims last year, the data showed.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and by special and local laws in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

