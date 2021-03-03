Crime Rampant In Uttar Pradesh, Everyday One Family Or Other ‘Screaming’ For Justice: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the BJP over alleged rise in incidents of crime in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary further said that everyday one family or the other is "screaming for justice" in the state.

Her comments come just a day after a man, who has been accused of sexual assault, killed his alleged victim’s father after being released on bail. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

According to reports, an argument between the family of the survivor and the accused's family outside a village temple resulted in violence, post which, the victim’s father was shot. He died on his way to the hospital.

"The father of a girl who did not take back a case of molestation was murdered in Hathras. The body of a girl, who had been missing for several days in Bulandshahr, was found buried in a house," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥à¤°à¤¸ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤à¤¾à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤®à¥à¤à¤¼à¤¦à¤®à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤¨ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤à¤ à¤²à¤¡à¤¼à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥ à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤à¤¦à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¬ à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¶à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¥¤



à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤§ à¤à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤° à¤¯à¥à¤ªà¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¤ªà¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤ à¥à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤° à¤°à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¯ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 3, 2021

"Contrary to the UP government's false propaganda on crime, everyday one family or the other is screaming for justice," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been attacking the Yogi Adityanath government over the law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the state government.

(With PTI inputs)

