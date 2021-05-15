Covid Positive Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Baby

A woman infected with Covid-19 gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a hospital in Shahjahanpur, officials said on Saturday.

A resident of the Tilhar area, Sarla Devi, 30, was admitted to the ICU unit of the Medical College in the city after she complained of labour pain. Subsequently, she gave birth to the baby, Public Relations Officer of Medical College Dr Pooja Tripathi said, adding it was a normal delivery.

Two other babies, whose mothers were coronavirus positive, were born at the ICU of the hospital. However, one of the babies died, she said.

Tripathi said Sarladevi and her baby are in a healthy condition.

(With PTI inputs.)

