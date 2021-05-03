Covid: How To Use Pulse Oximeter Correctly; Step By Step Guide

Given the rising number of Covid cases in the country, there has been a surging demand for a pulse oximeter – A medical devices that monitor the oxygen level of a patient's blood and can be beneficial in alerting the healthcare worker if oxygen levels drop below the safe levels.

SpO2 oximeters show the percentage of oxygen concentration in the patient's blood. According to several reports, a normal level of oxygen is usually 95 per cent or higher. However, if your home SpO2 reading is lower than 90 per cent, it is best to call your health care provider immediately.

How to use to correctly use pulse oximeter:

Make sure you don't have nail paints or henna on your finger.

Make sure that your hands are at normal temperature, warm them a film if you feel they're cold.

Rest and make your body relaxed before putting on the pulse oximeter.

Place the pulse oximeter on your index or middle finger.

Place your hand on your chest near your heart and try reducing hand movement

Keep the pulse oximeter on your finger for at least a minute, till the reading stabilises.

Record the highest reading that flashes on the oximeter after it has established after 5 seconds.

Make sure that the finger fits well and the probe is not too tight (which would constrict the circulation) or too loose (may fall off or let other light in).

Do not rely only on a pulse oximeter to assess your health condition or oxygen level. Always call for help early. Hypoxia worsens rapidly and needs emergency treatment. It is better to call someone trained than not to have help with a deteriorating patient.

