August 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Delta Variant Found In 80% Genome Sequencing Samples In Delhi In Last 3 Months

Covid Delta Variant Found In 80% Genome Sequencing Samples In Delhi In Last 3 Months

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid management policies for the capital, the health department shared that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

Outlook Web Desk 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:18 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Delta Variant Found In 80% Genome Sequencing Samples In Delhi In Last 3 Months
Covid-19 Delta variant found in high numbers of genome sequencing samples in Delhi
PTI/File Photo
Covid Delta Variant Found In 80% Genome Sequencing Samples In Delhi In Last 3 Months
outlookindia.com
2021-08-09T07:18:53+05:30

Amid concerns of an imminent third Covid-19 wave and persistently high R-value of the virus in weight states, Delhi seems to have become a hotbed for the deadly Delta variant. As per data provided by the health department, the Delta variant was detected in at least 80 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing by the Delhi government in the last three months. 

The reports come even as the Delhi government announced plans for the reopening of weekly markets amid a dip in the number of cases post the second wave.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises Covid management policies for the capital, the health department shared that the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3 per cent of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7 per cent and 88.6 per cent of the samples, respectively.  In April, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples.

The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far.

The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infected lakhs and killed thousands in the country.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farmers' Protests: 'Mock Parliament' At Jantar Mantar Likely To End Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Delta Variant Covid COVID 19 Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos