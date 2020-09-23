September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  COVID-19 Tally In India Crosses 56-Lakh Mark, Fatality Rate Drops To 1.59%

COVID-19 Tally In India Crosses 56-Lakh Mark, Fatality Rate Drops To 1.59%

The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

PTI 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-19 Tally In India Crosses 56-Lakh Mark, Fatality Rate Drops To 1.59%
Representational image.
PTI
COVID-19 Tally In India Crosses 56-Lakh Mark, Fatality Rate Drops To 1.59%
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T12:31:07+05:30

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 56 lakh with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while over 45 lakh people have recovered from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

The coronavirus caseload surged to 56,46,010, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 45,87,613 in the country so far. 

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,68,377 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.15 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

54-Yr-Old Corona Positive Woman Hangs Herself In Shimla, Spotlight On Hospital Negligence

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos