Amid Covid-19 Surge In Maharashtra, Private Offices, Theatres To Function At Half Capacity

Due to a rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Friday issued a notification asking private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, to function at 50 percent of their capacity.

A fresh notification said that theatres and auditoriums in the state too should operate only at 50 percent of their capacity till March 31 to curb the spread of the virus.

Government and semi-government offices are at their own discretion regarding attendance while ensuring adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The decision can be taken by concerned office heads.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte told PTI that offices can stagger their timings and encourage "work from home".

Government and semi-government offices have been given the permission to take their own decision as many of them are associated with Covid-19 management, he said.

Cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums are already functioning at 50 percent capacity but the notification was issued to ensure the rules are followed strictly with a warning that the premises may be closed down if there are violations, said an official.

"We are not bringing fresh curbs, but only want to enforce the rules strictly," he said.

On Thursday, the state saw a single-day rise of 25,833 coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

