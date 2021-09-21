Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Covid-19: Relief As R-Value Drops Below 1 In India, Big Cities Still At Risk

The R-values (which reflects how rapidly coronavirus pandemic) of major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1.

Covid-19 R-value drops below 1 | PTI

2021-09-21T20:01:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 8:01 pm

After a worrisome surge in the R-Value of Covid-19 across India last month, researchers now claim that the R-value of the virus has dropped below 1. The R-value, which is an indicator of the speed with which the virus is travelling,  dropped to 0.92 by mid-September after spiralling over 1 by August-end.

The R-value of states with Maharashtra and Kerala, the states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases, has always dropped.

While the news brings relief,  research shows that the R-values of major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1. 

The R-value was 1.17 by the end of August. It declined to 1.11 between September 4-7 and since then it has remained under 1. 

"The good news is that India's R has continued to be less than 1, as is that of Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states having the highest number of active cases," said Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

Sinha is leading a team of researchers who calculate the R-value. 

According to the data, the R-value of Mumbai stands at 1.09, Chennai 1.11, Kolkata 1.04, Bengaluru 1.06. 

The Reproduction number or R refers to how many people an infected person infects on average. In other words, it tells how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading.

After the devastating second wave that saw hospitals and health infrastructure being overwhelmed by the patients infected with SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, the R-value started to decline.

During the March-May period, thousands of people died due to the infection, while lakhs were infected. 

The R-value value between September 4-7 was 0.94, 0.86 between September 11-15 and 0.92 between September 14-19.

(With inputs from PTI)

