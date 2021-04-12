Covid-19: No Meals On Domestic Flights Of Less Than 2-hour Journey; Check Details

April 12, 2021
Poshan
Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in India, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has banned in-flight meals on all domestic flights that have a duration of 2 hours or less. The development comes on a day when India reported nearly 1.70 lakh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally any country has ever recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Apart from the ban on in-flight meals, the ministry also ordered all airlines to ensure only pre-packaged snacks, meals and beverages are served. 

Here’s what the order said:

  • In business and economy classes, all trays, plates and cutlery must be completely disposable with no re-use, cleaned or disinfected rotatable.
  • In-flight meal services will be staggered among adjacent seats as far as possible.
  • Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages should be served in single-use disposable cans, containers, bottles or glasses.
  • All used disposable and rotatable trays, plates, cutleries etc will be disposed off by crew members.
  • Used rotatable must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before re-use.
  • Crew members will wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service.

India resumed domestic passenger flight operations on May 25 last year, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Meanwhile, the ban on international flights has been extended till 30 April 2021 in view of the second wave.

