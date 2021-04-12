Covid-19: No Meals On Domestic Flights Of Less Than 2-hour Journey; Check Details

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in India, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry has banned in-flight meals on all domestic flights that have a duration of 2 hours or less. The development comes on a day when India reported nearly 1.70 lakh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally any country has ever recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Apart from the ban on in-flight meals, the ministry also ordered all airlines to ensure only pre-packaged snacks, meals and beverages are served.

Here’s what the order said:

In business and economy classes, all trays, plates and cutlery must be completely disposable with no re-use, cleaned or disinfected rotatable.

In-flight meal services will be staggered among adjacent seats as far as possible.

Tea, coffee, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages should be served in single-use disposable cans, containers, bottles or glasses.

All used disposable and rotatable trays, plates, cutleries etc will be disposed off by crew members.

Used rotatable must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before re-use.

Crew members will wear a fresh set of gloves for each meal/beverage service.

India resumed domestic passenger flight operations on May 25 last year, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Meanwhile, the ban on international flights has been extended till 30 April 2021 in view of the second wave.

