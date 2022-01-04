Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from the decision of shutting down of schools for others in light of the rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. More than 6,100 children also got vaccinated in the metropolis.

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated
Representational Image | Outlook Photo

Trending

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T09:24:46+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 9:24 am

Amid a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, including the Omicron variant, The BMC, on Monday, decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and also of class 11th till January 31. Over 6,100 children were inoculated on first day of vaccination for the 15-18 age group in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in-person.

However, students of classes 9 and 11 will be allowed to visit schools for receiving vaccine doses as part of the inoculation drive for the 15-18 age group, an official said.

Related Stories

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode as directed earlier, it said.
Meanwhile, on the first day of vaccination drive for those aged 15 to 18 years, 6,115 children were administered the vaccine against Covid-19 in Mumbai, as per a BMC bulletin.

Of these, 4,806 teenagers were inoculated at BMC-run centres, 148 at government facilities and 1,161 at private centres, the bulletin said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The vaccine option for this age group is only Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union health ministry on December 27.

With this, the number of inoculated citizens in Mumbai reached 1,80,72,902, of which 80,97,064 have taken both doses.

Later in the day, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told the media that students of classes 9 and 11 will be allowed to visit schools for vaccination though schools will be shut for in-person learning.

Explaining the reasons behind shutting down schools, Kakani said it is necessary to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus, but schoolchildren often tend to ignore norms and gather together in educational premises.

He said they have decided to allow 10th and 12th class students to attend physical schools as their practice sessions and preliminary exams are on.

Kakani said the number of daily cases and positivity rate have been increasing in the city, but the BMC is working on preventive measures and was ready to handle any crisis.
“Out of 30,500 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 3,500 beds are currently occupied. Also, adequate oxygen supply, medicines, ventilators, ICU facility and hospital beds are available,” the civic officer said.

He said presently 90 per cent of the coronavirus patients are asymptomatic and only 4 to 5 per cent patients are being admitted to hospitals and the number of serious cases is negligible.

Kakani said as compared to the previous two waves of Covid-19, there has been no significant surge in the infection among children so far.

"Though the numbers are within limit, they have kept hospital beds and other things ready," he said.

Tags

PTI Mumbai COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases covid vaccine Covid-19 Vaccination Children & The Pandemic National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Staggering Work Hours To Non-Crowding: Centre Issues Covid Guidelines For Its Offices

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Man At Kanker Village; Accuse Him Of Being Police Informer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement