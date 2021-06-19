Covid-19: Kerala Tourism Launches 'In-Car Dining' To Serve Food In Parked Vehicles

June 19, 2021
The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up, said tourism minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, besides snacks, will be served under 'In-Car Dining', adhering to Covid-19 protocol.
Screen grab (Courtesy- Video posted on Facebook by PA Muhammad Riyas)
Allaying health risks while eating in public spaces amid Covid-19, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is launching 'In-Car Dining' that serves travellers food inside their vehicles.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said that 'In-Car Dining' will help customers remain in their parked vehicles, to where orders placed at KTDC's Aahaar Restaurants will reach.

The scheme is being implemented considering public safety hazards even as a slide in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to help the tourism industry pick up, the Minister said.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner besides snacks, will be served under 'In-Car Dining', adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

To begin with, select KTDC restaurants will carry out the scheme, he added.

"In the process, 'In-Car Dining' seeks to provide our customers with a new experience," Riyas said here on Friday evening after reviewing a set of ongoing tourism projects and the activities of KTDC.

"We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food. KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis," he revealed, announcing major projects under the tourism corporation.

Floating restaurants will be set up in select destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will come up at Kadalundi, he added.

(PTI inputs)

