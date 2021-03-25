Covid-19: India Reports Its Highest Daily Spike This Year, Records 53,476 Fresh Cases

Recording its single-day rise so far this year, India saw 53,476 new coronavirus infections in a day, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,17,87,534, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Registering a spike for the 15th day in a row, the active caseload was recorded at 3,95,192 comprising 3.35 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 153 days. The death toll increased to 1,60,692 with 251 daily new fatalities, the data stated.

As many as 54,366 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 23.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to1,12,31,650, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against Covid-19 is at its pace in India as the country touched the milestone of administering 5 crore doses on March 23.

India rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated first and immunisation of frontline workers began from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

Here's a stat-wise tally of population inoculated as of March 23, 8 am.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,

90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 23,75,03,882 samples have been tested up to March 24 with 10,65,021 samples being tested on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

