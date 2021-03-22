Covid-19: India Reports Its Highest Daily Spike This Year, Records 46,951 Fresh Cases

Recording its highest single-day spike this year, India reported 46,951 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday showed.

Displaying an increase for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload in the country has increased to 3,34,646, which now comprises 2.87 per cent of the total infections, the data stated. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 per cent.

The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

Telangana recorded 337 new Covid-19 cases and two related deaths taking the total tally of cases in the state to 3,03,455 and the death toll to 1,671, the state government said on Monday.

A total of 2,958 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 21.

The state has been witnessing a gradual spurt in cases for the past over 10 days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state.

A total of 37,079 samples were tested on March 21. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 96,50,662.

The bulletin said 181 people had recovered on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to2,98,826.

The recovery and case fatality rates in the state stood at 98.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 95.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.76 per cent.

Mizoram on Monday reported just one new Covid-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,448, an official said.

A 27-year-old woman from Aizawl was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts. The new patient has no travel history, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, and 4,423 people have recovered from the disease. At least 11 people have died due to the infection, he said.

The health department has so far conducted over 2.46 lakh sample tests for Covid-19, including 338 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

The Covid-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,039 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has been recording a steep spike in the number of coronavirus cases being reported in the state.

With the addition of 2,195 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,88,444, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of five more persons, the death toll in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went up to 6,382.

The mortality rate in the Thane district now stands at 2.23 per cent, he added.

A total of 2,66,557 patients have recovered from Covid-19 disease so far in the Thane district, taking the recovery rate to 92.41 per cent.

There are 15,505 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the count of Covid- 19 cases has gone up to 47,546 while the death toll is 1,209, he said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 23,44,45,774 samples have been tested up to March 21 with 8,80,655 samples being tested on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine