Covid-19: India Records 12,923 New Cases,108 More Fatalities

India reported 12,923 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 1,08,71,294. With 108 people succumbing to the virus, the death toll in the country surged up to 1,55,252 as per the data updated by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, Thursday.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection rose to1,05,73,372 pushing the national recovery rate for Covid-19 to 97.26 percent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

There are 1,42,562 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises only 1.31 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5, and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

Inputs from PTI

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine