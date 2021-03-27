March 27, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19: India Logs 62,258 New Infections, 291 Deaths In 24 Hours

India on Saturday recorded 62,258 new coronavirus cases pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,19,08,910

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2021
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a railway station in Jammu.
PTI
India on Saturday recorded 62,258 new coronavirus cases pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The country recorded 291 new fatalities and the death toll rose to 1,61,240.

(More details awaited)

 

