Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Covid-19 Cases Drop After Diwali Surge, Over 10K New Infections Logged

Active Covid-19 cases in India continued to decline. Latest Union Health Ministry data reported numbers falling from 1,48,922 on Friday to 1,46,950 on Saturday.

Covid-19 cases drop after festive surge | PTI

2021-11-06T11:28:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 11:28 am

In some surprising relief a day after Diwali when a spike in Covid-19 cases was noted, the number of daily cases reduced on Saturday with the country logging 10,929 fresh cases as opposed to the 12,729 cases on Friday. 

With the fresh cases, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India has now touched 3,43,44,683.  The total death toll has risen to 4,60,265 with  392 more fatalities logged in the last 24-hours.

In yet another agreeable trend, the number of active Covid-19 cases also continued to fall with the latest Union Health Ministry data noting that the numbers fell from 1,48,922 on Friday to 1,46,950 on Saturday on Saturday.

The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI inputs)

