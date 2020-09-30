September 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19 Cases Cross 62 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Climbs To 97,497

Covid-19 Cases Cross 62 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Climbs To 97,497

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29.

PTI 30 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19 Cases Cross 62 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Climbs To 97,497
Representational image.
PTI
Covid-19 Cases Cross 62 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Climbs To 97,497
outlookindia.com
2020-09-30T11:08:51+05:30

India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection stands at 1.57 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, on August 23 it crossed 30 lakh, and 40 lakh on September 5. The tally went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29 with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Babri Verdict Today: Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti And Kalyan Singh To Skip Court

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI India Health development Coronavirus Covid-19 test Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos