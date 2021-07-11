Covid-19: As Delhi Unlocks Further, Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday issued an order announcing the lifting of a slew of Covid-imposed restrictions in the national capital. The order comes in the backdrop of Delhi’s Covid positivity rate slipping to 0.09 per cent on Saturday.

Further, amid the city reporting only 76 new infections and one fatality on Saturday, the DDMA, in its order issued today, stated that auditoriums and assembly halls in all schools across the national capital will be allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes as long as they function at 50 per cent capacity.

Further, public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

In a previous order, the DDMA had stated that gyms and yoga centres will be allowed to function in the city at 50 per cent capacity.

Further outdoor weddings banquet, marriage halls and hotels continue to remain permitted with the guest limit being 50.

What’s Not Allowed?

Students of all schools, colleges and coaching institutions will not be able to attend classes on campus anytime soon and physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended, DDMA’s latest order stated.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging Covid-19 infections.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, the order stated.

(With PTI inputs)

