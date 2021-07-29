Covid Tally: India Logs 43,509 Infections As Cases Rise For Second Consecutive Day

Also read ICMR Survey Finds Kerala Has Least Covid Antibodies, MP Tops

The active Covid-19 cases in India registered an increase for the second consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The country logged 43,509 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,15,28,114.

The death toll climbed to 4,22,662 with 640 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have increased to 4,03,840 and comprise 1.28 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.52 per cent, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent.

An increase of 4,404 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,07,01,612, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 45.07 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

As many as 17,28,795 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 46,26,29,773.

The ministry said the 640 new fatalities include 286 from Maharashtra and 131 from Kerala.

A total of 4,22,662 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,32,145 from Maharashtra, 36,456 from Karnataka, 33,995 from Tamil Nadu, 25,049 from Delhi, 22,755 from Uttar Pradesh, 18,109 from West Bengal and 16,286 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine