Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

Chandrachud said e-filing of documents makes them more accessible to litigants and lawyers but urged the State government to ensure necessary digital literacy to all.

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge
D.Y. Chandrachud, Judge of Supreme Court of India. | Suresh Pandey

Trending

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T20:04:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 8:04 pm

"Court is yet another service which is provided by the State to all its citizens and initiatives like e-filing and paperless courts are an important step in the decentralisation of justice," Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Saturday.      

Chandrachud said e-filing of documents makes them more accessible to litigants and lawyers but urged the State government to ensure necessary digital literacy to all. The senior Supreme Court judge was speaking online during an event held here to inaugurate the e-filing, paperless court and e-office projects of the Kerala High Court.       

Launching the e-filing modules for the High Court, Chandrachud, who is also chairperson of the e-committee of the Supreme Court, urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the State now makes it mandatory to provide for e-filing in all litigation which is initiated by the State. "Our initiatives today at the Kerala High Court emphasise the need to deliver e-services at the doorstep of all our citizens. In other words, the court is yet another service which is provided by the State to all its citizens. These initiatives are an important step in the decentralisation of justice," Chandrachud said.      

Related Stories

Covid-19 Surge: India Already In Early Stages Of Third Wave, Say Experts. Here's What To Expect

He said e-filing reduces the burden of travel faced by the litigants and members of the bar to courts by instead allowing them to upload documents from the comfort of their homes or their offices. "However, it is important to acknowledge that not everyone may have access to the necessary technological apparatus, a high-speed internet or even the necessary digital literacy to conduct e-filing," he said.       

"Kerala is a remarkable example in our country in terms of the spread of literacy and education and I do believe that hand-in-hand with the initiative which we are taking up today, we must ensure 100 per cent computer literacy between all advocates and all litigants who come to our courts seeking access to justice," Chandrachud added.       

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the paperless court while Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S Manikumar launched the e-office in courts. As of today, six courtrooms are fully transformed into paperless smart digital courtrooms and the High Court aims to transform every courtroom into paperless smart digital courtrooms within a couple of months.       

Some of the facilities that come as part of the smart courtrooms define for itself the magnitude of improvements that they are going to bring in-case display system and the virtual hearing with hybrid facilities. Advocates/parties in person can safely attend to their cases from the comfort of their home/office with the virtual mode available through a dedicated video conference unit in the smart court. The option to attend the case either physically or virtually opens up an array of opportunities for the advocates to cater to their different cases happening in different courts on the same day without being present in each court physically. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Justice D Y Chandrachud Kochi Supreme Court Supreme Court Judges Kerala HC Technology Video Conference National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

Bihar: 20-Year-Old Dalit Girl Found Dead Six Days After Upper-Caste Men Kidnapped Her

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

PM Modi Releases Rs 20,900 Crore Financial Aid To Farmers Under PM-KISAN Scheme

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Registration Begins For Covid-19 Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group: Health Minister

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement