Coronavirus: With 4 Deaths In 24 Hrs, India Toll Reaches 29; Cases Rise To 1,071

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 942, while 99 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.
Ninety-two new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India since Sunday, the Health Ministry said while reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the virus as of now.
In its updated data at 10.30 am, it said two fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra.
Thus, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of deaths (8) so far, followed by Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2).
Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each.
The total number of cases (1,071) includes 49 foreigners.
(With inpust from PTI)
