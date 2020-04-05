Coronavirus Highlights: India's Positive Cases Mount To 3588, Death Toll Nears 100

India recorded more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to a staggering 3,588, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll has reached 99, according to worldometer.

Sunday began with reports of new people testing positive in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. New York State, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, has recorded a staggering 630 deaths due to COVID19 in a 24-hour period, the highest number of fatalities in a single day as the total number of deaths the state crossed over 3,500.

Europe, on the other hand, has recorded the highest number of deaths at 45,000.

10:01 PM: Italy recorded 525 COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours, the lowest since 427 registered on March 19.

9:57 PM: The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom has surpassed 4,900 after the Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday announced that 621 more people have lost their lives after contracting the disease.

9:00 PM: Responding to PM Modi's call, Indians came out on doors and balconies and lit candles and lamps to ward off "darkness of coronavirus".

8:43 PM: The Congress on Sunday said lighting lamps alone will not help win the war against coronavirus and demanded answers from the government on the safety of health workers in the “absence” of adequate protective gear.

8:35 PM: Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra on Sunday taking the death toll to 45 in the state, said Health department.

8:25 PM: With 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed cases in the State has increased to 690, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.

7:54 PM: Iran said Sunday it will allow "low-risk" economic activities to resume from April 11 as its daily coronavirus infection rates slowed for a fifth straight day.

7:46 PM: More than 1.2 million cases, including 65,272 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.



7:30 PM: A total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rises to 748 after 113 positive cases reported in the state today. At least 56 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

7:18 PM: A total number of COVID19 positive cases rise to 3577 while the death toll increases to 83, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There has been a spike of 505 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

7:10 PM: 58 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of positive cases in the national capital increases to 503 (including 320 who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event, 61 who have a foreign travel history and 18 people who were discharged from hospital after recovering), says Delhi government.

6:30 PM: Out of the 7 new people found positive in Karnataka today - 2 people from Bengaluru had returned from Dubai on 22nd March and 4 from Belagavi and 1 from Ballari had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, according to the government. As of 5 PM today, 151 COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes 4 deaths and 12 discharges.

5:42 PM: Police has requested District Magistrate to place the eight Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia in quarantine, who were intercepted by Delhi's IGI immigration department today when they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia: Delhi Police

5:28 PM: Bhopal DM has ordered all shops, except dairies and medical stores, in Bhopal to remain closed till further orders. Food distribution by Municipality and home delivery permitted by the concerned officer will be allowed. This will come into effect from 12 AM today till further orders.

4:55 PM: PPEs are imported so there was a shortage initially in the country but govt started taking action in this regard from Jan. Domestic manufacturers have started the production, we have also started procuring PPEs from the countries where it is available: Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

4:34 PM: Cabinet Secretary held a meeting on COVID-19; all DMs instructed pharma units making devices, medicines must run seamlessly: Health Ministry

4:30 PM: COVID-19 cases doubling in 4.1 days presently, had Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days: Health Ministry

4:28 PM: 13.6 Lakh workers are being provided shelter and food by their employers and industry: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Home Ministry

4:23 PM: 274 districts across the country have been affected due to coronavirus till date: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry

4:20 PM: No evidence of COVID19 being airborne yet: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

4:15 PM: 267 people have recovered from COVID-19: Health Ministry

4:10 PM: Total 3374 confirmed COVID19 cases reported in India till now; 472 new cases and11 deaths have been reported since Saturday; total number of deaths stand at 79: Health Ministry

3:52 PM: 29 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; Maharashtra tally jumps to 690: Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

3:40 PM: "Total 13 coronavirus positive cases reported in Himachal Pradesh so far, 6 out of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. We appeal to everyone, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, to disclose their identity by 5 PM today otherwise govt will be forced to take action": Himachal Pradesh CM

3:04 PM: Imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gautam Buddh Nagar extended till 30th April.

3:00 PM: Death toll in Indore rises to 8 after a 50-year-old man died here: Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia

2:20 PM: 10 Indonesians including 5 women, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, have been booked under Section 188, Section 269, Section 270 of IPC, sections of Epidemic Diseases Act & Foreigners Act, 1897. They have been placed under quarantine.

1:52 PM: Lockdown will end on April 15. Have to ensure crowding does not take place: UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

1:43 PM: Ghazipur: Two more people have been found positive for COVID19, taking the total cases in the district to 5, says District Magistrate Om Prakash Arya.

With two deaths and 19 cured people, total cases in Uttar Pradesh stand at 227.

1:14 PM: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS, Rajasthan

Haryana: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS dedicated center for COVID19 in Jhajjar. He says, "All 162 patients admitted here are in stable condition".

12:29 PM: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram urged the government to start aggressive testing as lockdown for coronavirus will be effective only if "we test, detect, isolate and then treat".

12:16 PM: Eight Tablighi Jamaat members from Malaysia were intercepted by Delhi’s IGI immigration department today when they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight for Malaysia. They will be handed over to the authorities (Police): Immigration sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

12:00 PM: Samples from a 60-year-old woman who was brought dead at Pune's Sassoon Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, making it the third COVID-19 related death in the district, hospital officials said.

11:45 AM: 26 more people found coroanvirus positive in Maharashtra; state tally jumps to 661: Health official

11:00 AM: Two COVID19 ( one 60-year-old and one 71-year-old) patients pass away in Chennai, taking the death toll in the state to 5: Tamil Nadu Health Department

10:43 AM: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Surat; Gujarat toll rises to 11: Official.

10:16 AM: In the last 12 hours, the country witnessed a spike of 302 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra (490), Tamil Nadu (485), Kerala (306) and Delhi (445) are the worst affected.

10:15 AM: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured/discharged/migrated people while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.

10:07 AM: A total of 241 Tablighi Jamaat attendees have been traced in Punjab and among them, six have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Samples of 180 people were collected in which 92 have tested negative and the reports 82 people are awaited.

9:56 AM: COVID-19 positive man dies in Jaipur hospital. Six new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan: officials.

9:56 AM: China has reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including five locally transmitted infections, even as nine of the 13 administrative districts of virus-hit Wuhan city were declared ‘low-risk areas’ signifying a gradual return to normalcy, officials said on Sunday.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said other than the 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the mainland on Saturday, 47 new asymptomatic cases were also reported.

9:45 AM: As a precaution, DG CRPF has given his samples for COVID-19 testing along with other senior CRPF officials. Almost 20 top CRPF officials are under self/home quarantine: CRPF sources.

9:26 AM: Three more people, who were in contact with earlier positive cases in Agra, have tested positive for COVID19, taking the total number of cases in the district to 48, says Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

9:25 AM: Sixteen people have tested positive for #Coronavirus: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

9:10 AM: Of the 30 Tablighi Jamaat returnees, 23 test negative for Coronavirus, reports of 7 returnees awaited, says Mathura Health department.