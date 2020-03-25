Coronavirus Highlights: 10 More Test Positive In Karnataka As Cases In India Soar to 606

India is officially under a complete lockdown for the next 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday announcement in which he empshasised "if the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back by 21 years."

"If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever," he said underlining the massive danger the coronavirus poses. Meanwhile, Libya, a country in north Africa, has recorded its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus, the UN-backed government announced on Tuesday.

In the United States, too, the number of coronavirus cases jumped by nearly 10,000 while about 150 Americans died in a day even as President Donald Trump hoped to reopen the country's economy by Easter, April 12.

8:32PM: The Nagpur Police has registered a case over misleading audio and video clips about increase in coronavirus cases in the city that were circulating on social media.

7:19PM: Ten more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka, total number rises to 51: State Health Department.

7:13PM: Number of COVID-19 cases soars to 606; death toll rises to 10: Health Ministry.

7:05 PM: The government is making efforts to ensure N-95 masks are available in adequate numbers to help medical fraternity in their job, says Health Ministry.

6:55 PM: "There's a medicine - Hydroxychloroquine. It can only be given to 2 particular cases for use as prophylaxis - healthcare workers, dealing with suspected/confirmed cases, and the first contacts of confirmed cases. No one else should use this," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.

6:52 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring lockdown via control room, says the government.

6:51 PM: Nine private laboratories with over 16,000 sample collection centres have been registered so far for testing of COVID-19, says Health Ministry.

6:42 PM: Those involved in essential services like milk sellers, vegetable vendors can call at 1031 for e-passes to commute during a lockdown, says Kejriwal.

6:40 PM: A 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Wednesday, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior

officer.

6:38 PM: Five new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in past 24 hours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

5:53PM: Don't focus on mistakes during this crisis; more you support the administration, more successful will be our fight against the disease, appeals PM Modi.

5:49PM: We are facing challenges globally, difficulties will arise but we have to come out victorious, says PM Modi.

5:45PM: Those who can should pledge to help 9 families for next 21 days; can't be a bigger offering to gods during navratras: PM Modi.

5:42PM: People in white in hospitals and clinics are our gods now; they should be respected, says PM Modi on misbehaviour with medics.

5:35PM: In this hour of crisis, Kashi can lead the people, can teach the country patience, compassion and peace, says PM Modi.

5:34PM: Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but war against coronavirus will take 21 days: PM Modi.

5:32PM: This disease doesn't discriminate between rich and poor, says PM Modi while addressing the citizens of Varanasi through a video conference.

5:31PM: Govt has tied up with WhatsApp to create a helpdesk to give credible information on coronavirus. The number is 9013151515: PM Modi

5:01PM: The government has decided to reduce the cost of wheat from Rs 27/kg to a subsidised rate of Rs 2 kg, while the cost of rice is about Rs 32/kg but will be supplied at Rs 3/kg through ration shops.

4:25PM: Spain reports 738 new coronavirus deaths, raising death toll to 3,434, pushing it past China.

4:17PM: In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all companies from the digital industry have decided upon temporarily defaulting HD & ultra-HD streaming to SD content or offering only SD content, at bitrates no higher than 480p on cellular networks until April 14, says Prasar Bharati

4:10PM: Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British Throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports British media outlet Metro.

3:32PM: Iran has announced 143 new novel coronavirus deaths, raising country's death toll to 2,077.

3:30PM: The COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 15 on Wednesday with one more person found infected with coronavirus, a health official said.

2:45PM: High Court asks authorities to expeditiously provide Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan with basic amenities like food, medical care and lodging.

2:40PM: Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus in a 31-year-old man who returned from the Gulf as the government has announced a week-long nation-wide lockdown to battle the pandemic.

2:11PM: South Africa reported that its number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 709 on Wednesday from 554 the previous day, an increase of 28 per cent.

1:54PM: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, a health department official said.

1:45PM: A 50-year-old pastor, who recently returned from Amsterdam, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, making it the second case of the disease in the Northeast, Health Minister R Lalthangliana said.

1:42PM: Libya has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus, a particular source of concern in the North African country where civil war has badly degraded the public healthcare system.

1:16 PM: Four new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan. Two of the four positive persons are members of the medical staff in Bhilwara. The total number of cases in the state has reached 36.

1:13 PM: A 50-year-old pastor, who recently returned from Amsterdam, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, making it the second case of the disease in the Northeast, Health Minister R Lalthangliana said on Wednesday.

11:58 AM: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 112 in Maharashtra on Wednesday. In India, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases.

11:34 AM: The latest samples of two coronavirus patients, taken after 14 days in isolation at a hospital here, were negative for COVID-19 and they could be discharged if the same result is seen in the final test to be done in two days, officials said on Wednesday.

11:31 AM: Five people admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday.

11:24 AM: A nurse working in the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram was detected coronavirus positive in Panipat town on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 17 in Haryana.



coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday.

coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday.

10:47 AM: Maharashtra tally goes up to 112 as five more people test Coronavirus positive.

10:17 AM: The second death which was reported in Delhi(yesterday) is #COVID19 negative, says Union Health Ministry

10:12 AM: 277 evacuees from Iran arrived at Jodhpur Airport (from Delhi) today. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station, said PRO Defence Rajasthan

10:06 AM: MHA asks private security agencies not to lay off or cut salaries of guards during 21-day lockdown, say officials.

10:00 AM: Five people admitted to different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday. None of the patients in Indore have history of travel to abroad.

9:40 AM: Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 562; active cases stand at 512, says the Health Ministry.

8:44 AM: All sports training camps and centres will remain closed during the 21-day lockdown, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed.

Rijiju took to Twitter to post : "My dear Athletes, As per the directions of the Govt, all sports training camps and centres will remain closed during 21-day lockdown. Pls maintain your physical and mental fitness at the place wherever you are staying without going out."

8:43 AM: Despite the occasion of the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri', all major temples in the national capital remained closed on Monday, amid the countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

8:38 AM: Another person test positive for Coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital taking the total number of cases in the state to 4, reports ANI.

8:36 AM: Ashwani Kumar, Secretary, State Information and Broadcasting Department on Tuesday said that all students from class 1 to 9 and 11 will be promoted without examinations in Gujarat as the schools have been closed in the wake of Coronavirus.