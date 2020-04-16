Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Lockdown Is Pause Button, Not Solution To Covid-19,' Says Rahul Gandhi

The United States recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.

Even as the country continues to record a staggering number of deaths everyday, President Donald Trump said the US has "passed the peak" of new COVID-19 cases and added that some states would reopen this month.

Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported India's "very wise" decision to impose a national lockdown to combat Covid-19 pandemic despite the resulting economic slowdown.

1:33 PM: One needs to go beyond conversations, one needs to actually start putting money in the table, dynamically asking the CMS what do they need: Rahul Gandhi

1:32 PM: Couple of mistakes were made while suddenly announcing lockdown. We have a lot of migrants. The central govt should create a policy on migrants. I have told CMs from our states to handle this issue with extreme care: Rahul Gandhi

1:31 PM: I would have liked a lot more power decentralized to states: Rahul Gandhi

1:30 PM: There is going to be a massive financial backlash, you will see first waves of unemployment and it will spiral up. You have to spend a significant proportion of money in protection of people: Rahul Gandhi

1:27 PM: You use testing to identify dynamically what are the hotspot zones and clamp down on them. You have to create two basic zone -- hotspot and non-hotspot zones, Rahul Gandhi says.

When you lock people up, the disease gets locked up. When you open the door, it comes out, says Gandhi.

1:25 PM: Food from the godowns have not reached the people: Rahul Gandhi

1:24 PM: People will be unemployed. There’s a need to create a package to help MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

1:23 PM: Food scarcity is coming. The government must start giving food supplies to the poor even if they don’t have a ration card. Government should create food safety net: Rahul Gandhi

1:22 PM: Suspension of MPLADS is not a major issue during these times: Rahul Gandhi

1:21 PM: PM should empower state CMs in their fight against coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi

1:20 PM: We have reached an emergency level now. Let's not think about what has been done or not. We have to unite against this. Give resources to states, talk to chief ministers: Rahul Gandhi

1:19 PM: The success in Wayanad in Kerala because the district level mechanism is working efficiently. The work against coronavirus should not be with top-down approach: Rahul Gandhi.

1:17 PM: I am proposing scaling of testing and using testing strategically: Rahul Gandhi

1:15 PM: Lockdown doesn't defeat the virus, it stops the virus for some time, says Rahul Gandhi. "Lockdown is like a pause button. It is in no way a solution to the virus. when we come out of lockdown, the virus will start its work again. We need to have a strategy for that. Ramp up testing abilities, prepare hospitals," he adds.

1:13 PM: Rahul Gandhi says in an online press conference: "My remarks should not be taken as criticism, but in the spirit of constructive support and advice"

1:00 PM: A constable attached to Juhu police station in Mumbai has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday. Other police personnel who came in contact with the constable will also be tested.

12:43 PM: 165 more COVID19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai) reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3081: State Health Department

12:30 PM: Government is forming guidelines to facilitate air travellers with their booking issues and refund discrepancies so far. Government to come out with these guidelines soon.

12:20 PM: DCP Delhi says blocks of Police Colony in Model Town have been identified as a small containment zone after a Police Sub Inspector, his wife and their child residing there, tested positive for COVID19. Wife of Sub Inspector is nurse at a hospital in Delhi. Random sampling to be done.

11:56AM: The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said.

11:41AM: Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36, an official said.

10:56AM: China on Thursday dispatched 6,50,000 coronavirus medical kits to India to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri has said.

10:55AM: Nine new coronavirus positive cases were added overnight, taking the total in Andhra Pradesh to 534 on Thursday morning.

10:12AM: A remote control Co-Bot has been developed in West Bengal.

Jharkhand: A remote-controlled robot 'Co-Bot' has been developed in West Singhbhum district's Chaibasa, under supervision of District Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC), Aditya Ranjan to provide food & medicine to patients without human intervention, amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/FGNe8L2CRc — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

9:45AM: A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, died today. He was referred from a pvt hospital to the hospital he was currently admitted at & was on ventilator support since 10 April. This is the 13th COVID 19-related death in state: Karnataka health dept

9:02AM: The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials have said.

8:45AM: India's total number of positive Coronavirus cases rises to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

8:43AM: China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including 34 imported ones, as the authorities strengthened medical facilities in the country's northeast bordering Russia to stem a sudden flare-up of infections among Chinese nationals arriving from across the border.

8:41AM: 19 more Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167: Agra District Magistrate.

8:20AM: South Korea has confirmed 22 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country's total tally to 10,613 with 229 deaths.