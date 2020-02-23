February 23, 2020
Government has decided to expand universal screening of passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

23 February 2020
The government on Sunday ordered screening of passengers from four more countries-- Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia--as part of efforts to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

Now, fliers from as many as 10 countries would be screened at Indian airports. These countries already include China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore, as per aviation regulator DGCA.

In a circular issued on Sunday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has decided to expand universal screening of all passengers arriving in flights from Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

With the  Novel Coronavirus 2019 (CONVID 19) outbreak in China killing thousands, cases of the virus infection have also been reported in many countries, including India.

The screening must be ensured immediately "once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the health and family welfare ministry," it said.

In this regard, the airlines have been directed to make in-flight announcement in flights coming from these countries.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport on Saturday said it has started screening passengers arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal for coronavirus in compliance with the central government's directives, in addition to those coming from China, Honk Kong, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea.

The death toll due to the epidemic has climbed to 2,345, while the confirmed cases of infection risen to 76,288, according to Chinese health officials.

