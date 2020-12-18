Cop, Wife Found Murdered; Minor Daughter Seen ‘Roaming’ Outside Home Amid Screams

A constable posted with the Special Armed Force (SAF) here and his wife were allegedly murdered in the early hours of Thursday with a sharp-edged weapon, a police official said.

Although the police are yet to find out the culprits, the victims' 17-year-old daughter and her male friend are among the suspects in the case, the official said.

The bodies of Jyoti Prasad Sharma (45) and his wife Neelam (43) were found with blood-stained clothes at their residence located in Aerodrome police station area, he said.

The double murder was carried out with a sharp-edged weapon, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prashant Choube said.

"According to the eyewitnesses, the constable's minor daughter was found roaming outside their residence in the early hours even as loud screams came from inside the house," the ASP said.

When their neighbours and her grandparents, who live close to their house, asked her about the screams, she told them that her parents were fighting, he added.

"After the double murder, the minor daughter of the deceased and her male friend have disappeared and that is why we suspect their involvement," the official said, adding that police have launched a search for them.

About a month back, the constable had a heated argument with his daughter' friend, Choube said.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and investigation into the case is on.

