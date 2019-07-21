﻿
Controversial Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Indian Residence Permit Extended By One Year

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 July 2019
Taslima Nasreen
By Narendra Bisht-File
2019-07-21T13:01:21+0530

Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's residence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday.

Taslima, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting a residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020.

The 56-year-old writer was last week given a three-month residence permit following which she took to Twitter requesting Home Minister Amit Shah to extend for one year more.

She added in another tweet:

Following the extension of the residence permit for one year, Taslima again took to Twitter:

Taslima had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of a death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile. 

She has also stayed in the US and Europe during the last two decades.

However, on many occasions, she had expressed her wish to live in India permanently, especially in Kolkata.

Taslima had also applied for permanent residency in India but no decision has been taken on it by the Home Ministry, another official said.

The writer also had to leave Kolkata in 2007 following violent street protests by a section of Muslims against her works.

(PTI)

