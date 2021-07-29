Consignment Of ‘King Chilli’ From Nagaland Exported To London: Hardeep Singh Puri

July 29, 2021
The consignment was sourced from Tening, part of Peren district, Nagaland.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:52 pm
Sharing images of the fiery chillies, Hardeep Singh Puri recalled his visit to a vegetable market in Meghalaya with his wife
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said a consignment of 'Raja Mircha' or 'King Chilli' from Nagaland was exported to London via Guwahati by air for the first time. It got GI (Geographical Indications) certification in 2008.

Sharing images of the fiery chillies, also known as ‘Bhoot Jolokia’, the Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs recalled his visit to a vegetable market in Meghalaya with his wife and former diplomat Lakshmi Puri in August 2019 when they had a "brush" with the chillies at a local shop. He wrote, "Reminds me of our brush with this famous variety of fiery chillies when Lakshmi & I stopped by at a roadside vegetable market during our trip to Meghalaya in August 2019."

Terming it as "wonderful news", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Only those who have eaten the Bhoot Jolokia will know how spicy it is!".

Nagaland's King Chilli has been considered as the world's hottest chilli. It constantly features among the top five in the list of the world's hottest chillies based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

With PTI inputs

