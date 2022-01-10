Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police

FIRs have been registered against nearly 30 Congress leaders and others, official sources said.

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police
Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police | PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak

Trending

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police
outlookindia.com
2022-01-10T18:51:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 6:51 pm

Cong's Mekedatu padayatra in Karnataka enters second day, top leaders booked for Covid rules violation

Congress 'padayatra' (march) demanding implementation of the Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery river entered  into its second phase, even in the face of FIR's being launched against senior party leaders including Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar for taking out the protest defying Covid-19 restrictions.

FIRs have been filed against Congress' state president Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh and several other prominent party leaders and personalities at Sathanur police station for defying restrictions on Sunday. They said cases have been registered for violation of COVID rules and prohibitory orders, under the Disaster Management act and sections of the IPC.

Related Stories

'What Kind Of Petition Is This?' Court Junks Plea Accusing China Of Using Covid-19 As Bio-Weapon

However, Congress leaders and workers are continuing their march for the second day today, and are scheduled to cover a distance of about 15 km from Shivakumar's native Doddalahalli to Kanakapura.

The government has imposed curfew on weekends and restricted public gatherings to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases, till January 19. It has also prohibited all rallies, dharnas and protests, among others, as part of containment measures.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, hitting out at Congress leaders for continuing their march, said the law will take its course against the organisers and important people who have violated the rules. Speaking to reporters, he said, anybody who violates the law will face action.

"Further action will automatically follow with the case registered. Whatever action should be taken under particular sections, will be taken, it will definitely happen and there will be no differentiation in it. How much ever big a leader or a common man the person involved is, action will be taken in accordance with law," he added.

The 10 days padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) that began at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on Sunday under the leadership of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, will be spanning a distance of nearly 139 km.

However Siddaramaiah, who returned to the city from the padayatra last evening due to fever, is not taking part today too, and is taking rest on doctor's advice. According to his office, he is likely to participate in the march from Tuesday.

Stating that according to his information FIRs have been registered on Sunday against about 30 leaders who participated in the padayatra and violated rules, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said there were violations on Sunday as well and more cases may be registered. "Everything is left to the Ramanagara district administration, if there is any violation, whether by Congress people or anyone else action will be taken," he said.

Asked whether the police and government who take action on common people are feeling helpless in acting against politicians, the Minister replied in the negative. "FIR has been registered against 30 people yesterday, they have also mentioned others in FIR for violation, and action will be taken against all those responsible...legal action will be taken," he said.

To a question why the government didn't act to stop the march, despite knowing about the large gathering of people much in advance, Jnanendra said, "we felt that as a responsible political party the Congress may take a decision in the interest of the people at the last moment, but they did not, and are adamant on going ahead with the march."

Noting that stopping the padayatra is not a big thing with the police force available, he said, to avoid any untoward incident there, the government decided to act smoothly in the interest of the people, and accused the Congress of playing politics during the pandemic.

Replying to a question as to whether the march would be stopped from entering Bengaluru that has been witnessing a spike in COVID cases, the Home Minister avoided a direct response and said the government will do everything possible to protect the city.

"The city is witnessing a spike by reporting nearly 10,000 cases, at such a situation, protecting the life of the people is the government's priority. And in case the situation deteriorates because of the march and leads to a lockdown-like situation, the Congress will have to take the responsibility," he warned.

(With PTI Inputs)
BN BN

Tags

Outlook Web Desk K. Siddaramaiah Basavaraj Bommai India Karnataka Mekedatu dam project Cauvery Water Dispute Congress COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Directed To Furnish Permission Taken For Padayatra Before High Court

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Admit Students Through CUET From 2022-23

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

SA Vs IND: Jayant Yadav Replaces Washington Sundar In ODI Squad

Jayanta Oinam / Washington Sundar tested positive for coronavirus. The ODI series against South Africa begins in Paarl on January 19.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement