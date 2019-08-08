Congress Stalwart Karan Singh Welcomes UT Status For Ladakh, Abrogation Of Article 35A

- Article 370 Scrapped; Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh To Be Separate Union Territories
- Jammu. Kashmir. Ladakh! Will Government's Ambitious Plans To Regain Paradise Lost Be A Misadventure?
- From Hero To Zero: India’s Move To Bifurcate Kashmir Leaves Pakistan PM Imran Khan Clutching At Straws
- Situation In Jammu and Kashmir Similar To Concentration Camp: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- 'Has Muscular Nationalism Resolved Any Conflict In World?' Congress' P Chidambaram Asks Centre
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives.
Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the Union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.
In a statement issued in New Delhi, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.
He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir -- the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference -- should not be termed "anti-national".
Also Read | From Hero To Zero: India’s Move To Bifurcate Kashmir Leaves Pakistan PM Imran Khan Clutching At Straws
(PTI)