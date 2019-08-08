﻿
Congress Stalwart Karan Singh Welcomes UT Status For Ladakh, Abrogation Of Article 35A

Karan Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir

PTI 08 August 2019
File photo of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh
Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives.

Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the Union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.

He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir -- the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference -- should not be termed "anti-national".

(PTI)

