Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress MP tweeted.

All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Gandhi joins a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

