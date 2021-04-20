April 20, 2021
Poshan
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Rahul Gandhi made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress MP tweeted. 

Gandhi joins a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

 

 

 

