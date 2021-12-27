Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, quoting Mahatma Gandhi said: ‘You can chain me, torture me, you can destroy this body, but you cannot imprison my thoughts’.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo)

Trending

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams Derogatory Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T11:52:34+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:52 am

Slamming the remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi at a function in Raipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday quoted the Father of the Nation that his thoughts cannot be imprisoned.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha member's remarks came after a section of Hindu religious leaders sang paeans to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at a religious congregation in Raipur on Sunday.

"You can chain me, torture me, you can destroy this body, but you cannot imprison my thoughts," the former Congress President said quoting the Mahatma.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur, Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj had used an "abusive" word against the Father of the Nation and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

Earlier, Yati Narsinghananda Giri had praised Godse as the symbol of truth and religion.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Tags

PTI Mahatma Gandhi Rahul Gandhi New Delhi India Congress Defamatory Comments Hindutva National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Night Curfew In Delhi From Monday Over Rising Covid Cases

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Accounts From 'Ground Zero' Piece Together How It Happened

6 Naxals Killed In Encounter On Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

India Logs Highest Single Day Rise Of Omicron Cases, Tally Climbs To 578

Arunachal Pradesh Reports Single COVID-19 Case

Security Forces Kill 6 Maoists Near Chhattisgarh Telangana Border

Delhi AQI ‘Very Poor’; Temperature Recorded At 10.4 Degrees Celsius

Chattisgarh Police File FIR Against Religious Leader For Derogatory Comment On Mahatma Gandhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from India

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

All That Breathes | Delhi’s Black Kites, Two Brothers And A Film

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

After Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Hindu Religious Leader Kalicharan Maharaj Hails Nathuram Godse For Killing Mahatma Gandhi

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron Spike | 142 Cases In Delhi, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Ashes, Third Test, Live: Australia Take 82-Run Lead, Jimmy Takes 4

Koushik Paul / Bowlers have given Australia a head start in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Can England bowlers hit back on Day 2? Follow live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement