Monday, Sep 13, 2021
National Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Deceased Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.(File photo)

A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

2021-09-13T17:01:03+05:30
Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 5:01 pm

The veteran Congress Oscar Fernandes died in Karnataka hospital on Monday.

A former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Fernandes died at a private hospital at Mangalore.

He was 80, family sources said.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall, while doing yoga at his house.

He had also undergone surgery recently for removal of clot in his brain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," he said.(With PTI inputs)

 

Oscar Fernandes Mangaluru Karnataka Congress Leader Senior Congress Leader National
