Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

The veteran Congress Oscar Fernandes died in Karnataka hospital on Monday.

A former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Fernandes died at a private hospital at Mangalore.

He was 80, family sources said.

Fernandes was hospitalised in July after suffering a fall, while doing yoga at his house.

He had also undergone surgery recently for removal of clot in his brain.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," he said.(With PTI inputs)